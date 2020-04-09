'The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo Is Also Preparing to Play Hamlet

It's been a year since Season 3, and The Good Fight is finally returning for a fourth season. A spinoff of The Good Wife, The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart and follows the lawyers of Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart.

This season begins in an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton wins the 2016 electoral race and takes us into the apparently far-from-utopic world that would be like.

Aside from Christine Baranski playing the inimitable now-cursing-with-abandon Diane, Cush Jumbo has reprised her The Good Wife role as attorney Lucca Quinn.

