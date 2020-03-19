Season 4 of 'The Good Fight' Might Help Us Face These Uncertain Times

One of the few things providing us relief and comfort during this COVID-19 pandemic is the upcoming release of some of our favorite shows. And while production has paused on some of our favorite upcoming projects, we are at the very least very comforted by the fact that The Good Fight is still slated to drop in early April.

Yes, Christine Baranski is returning to Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart for Season 4 of The Good Fight! Keep reading for what we can expect.