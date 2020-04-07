Delroy Lindo Might Be Stepping Down From 'The Good Fight'

The year-long wait for Season 4 of The Good Fight is almost over, and much to our surprise, the legal procedural has recently spilled over to popular culture as internet users and meme lovers who haven't even seen the CBS drama flood to send each other a viral clip.

The clip features none other than Delroy Lindo 's Adrian Boseman, name partner at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Delroy Lindo's The Good Fight character, why he went viral, and whether he's leaving the legal series.

Delroy Lindo's "Review of the Day" clip had viral reach.

Many people have been sharing a clip of The Good Fight's Season 2 from an episode called "Day 443." In the clip, Delroy, in the role of attorney Adrian Boseman, is asked to appear as a panelist on a TV news channel where the roundtable topic is "Is racism a one-way street?"

Refusing the producer's request that he portray the "angry black man" stereotype, Adrian listens as the white men on the show lament that they, too, are victims of racism. "I see racism against whites every day," one of the anchors says. "Every single day. yet, I'm a racist for pointing that out?"

Adrian opts not to respond, which leads the other white anchor to egg him on. "I think Chuck is pointing out a double standard here. Take hip-hop," he says. "We've talked about this on the show before. You have African-American rappers saying N-word this, and N-word that, but a caucasian can't."

Source: CBS

"So, say it!" a visibly perturbed Adrian offers the television hosts, and this is the part of the clip that even non-fans of the show circulated with abandon on social media. "Say the word you want to say."