'SVU' Alum Raul Esparza Guest Stars in Season 4 of 'The Good Fight'

The wild world of The Good Fight is back with Christine Baranski at the helm of this insanely satisfying-to-watch show. This season, the legal drama starts in an alternate reality in which Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election, but the world isn’t the idyllic utopia you may imagine.

Much of the magic of The Good Fight is derived from the delirious and zany tone that the show runners use to highlight life as a liberal under the Trump administration. And in these increasingly crazy and unsettling days, the surreal direction the show has taken often feels like a direct reflection of the real world we are living in.

But what brings this world truly alive are the beloved characters played by Christine, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, and the rest of the unparalleled cast.

On top of this stellar ensemble, this season, the show also adds a slew of unmissable guest stars, which includes none other than Distractify favorite, Raúl Esparza.