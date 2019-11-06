Here's Why ADA Barba Left 'SVU' Right After Being Charged With Murder

Here's Why ADA Barba Left 'SVU' Right After Being Charged With MurderBy Pippa Raga
Season 21 of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit has seen a lot of turnaround in its first few weeks on the air. Former Lieutenant Olivia Benson was promoted to Captain in an episode that saw Chief Dodds's departure, and the squad also welcomed Detective Kat Azar to their SVU team.
But not all of the changes on the procedural involve the NYPD — Detective Carisi passed "over to the dark side," in Fin Tutuola's words, when he traded his badge in for a new role as Assistant District Attorney for the Special Victims Unit DA office.
ADA Carisi replaced ADA Peter Stone, who was on the series for two seasons. Before him came ADA Rafael Barba, who surpassed even Casey Novak as the longest serving ADA in SVU history, and had the best chemistry with Olivia that we've ever seen her share with another ADA.
So, why did Barba leave SVU in the first place? Keep reading for a refresher.
Who was ADA Barba on SVU?
It's been a while since we last saw Barba, but considering SVU reruns air all the time, we don't blame you if you need a bit of a refresher on the Cuban-American ADA.
We first met him in Season 14, when he requested a transfer from the Brooklyn office. His first case at Manhattan's SVU, for which he's recommended by then-Captain Steven Harris, involves an author of a popular erotic novel who alleges she's been sexually assaulted twice by a TV talk show host.
Barba quickly proves himself as a meticulous, no-nonsense attorney who warms his way into Olivia's heart, despite the fact that she initially thinks he doesn't show enough compassion to victims. By the time Barba's sixth season on the show rolled around, it seemed to viewers there was no case too big for him to tackle.
So, why did Barba leave SVU?
Well, almost. In Season 19's "The Undiscovered Country," ADA Barba reaches his limit and resigns after a case proves too traumatizing, even for him.
The case involves a missing infant, which leads the SVU squad to find itself in the middle of a family's right-to-die case.
After Barba turns off the life support for the boy, who would otherwise have needed machinery to survive for the rest of his days, he is indicted for the child's murder. While he's thankfully cleared from the charges, Barba is way too traumatized by the ordeal to continue his career as a lawyer, and resigns altogether after 21 years of working as a prosecutor.
But it sounds like Raúl Esparza, the actor who played Rafa, was ready to move on from this role — and that was the real reason writers had to finesse Barba's departure. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he expanded on his decision to leave the show. "I've done six seasons," he said. "I felt like it was time to go."
"I had explored a lot of what I thought Barba was about," he continued. "I just felt it was time to move on. I was also feeling like the role has changed over the years in a way that has been an interesting experience for me ... I just felt I had reached the end of what I wanted to explore where they were writing."
Will Barba return to SVU in the future?
Rafael is "absolutely" interested in having his character return to the series, and considering Season 21 has already brought back several "ghosts from the past," there's no denying that there's a possibility his comeback might happen this season.
"I don't just miss the role," he continued, "I miss [Mariska], so any opportunity to get back into a room with her is valuable to me. Part of the reason I became Barba, and that it turned into the show that it did for me, was the way I hit it off with her and that was surprising. What was supposed to be a guest starring spot that [former showrunner, who's back for Season 21] Warren [Leight] had written for me morphed into something very rich and surprising ... entirely because of the space that was created between me and Mariska."
"It's chemistry — it happens or doesn't, and it happened," he said.
We'd love to see their chemistry return to our screens once again. New episodes of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit air Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
