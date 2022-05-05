A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's WhyBy Pretty Honore
May. 4 2022, Published 10:45 p.m. ET
Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
Recently, Warren Leight revealed that he would be taking a hiatus from the series. But who is he why is he leaving SVU? Here’s what we know.
Who is Warren Leight? Details on the longtime 'Law & Order: SVU' showrunner.
Warren and his older sister were raised in Queens, N.Y., but upon graduation, he relocated to California to study at Stanford University. While he went to college to pursue a career in journalism, he later learned that his interests lied elsewhere.
Three years after earning his bachelor's in communications, he co-wrote his first film — 1980's satirical horror flick Mother’s Day, which has since developed a cult following. He added several other films, television shows, and stage plays to his resume, but it wasn’t until 2002 when he signed on as a writer for Law & Order: Criminal Intent that his TV career really took off. Years later, he was named executive producer.
In 2008, Warren stepped away from the franchise, but it wasn’t long before he was back on set for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He was initially hired in 2011 to help “revamp” the series after the exit of Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. And he did exactly that in the years that followed.
However, in 2016, the showrunner stepped off the series for a little break and, according to reports, he’s taking another hiatus after Season 23. On May 4, outlets reported that Warren is stepping down from Law & Order: SVU. And he didn’t waste any time explaining why he left the show via Twitter.
Why is Warren Leight leaving 'Law & Order: SVU'?
In a series of tweets, Warren confirmed that there isn’t any bad blood between him and NBC, and he thanked his fans for watching through the years. He wrote, "The final day of shooting is always bittersweet. Today was a little more than that."
He added, “As some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23. The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I’ve decided to take a break.”
So, who is replacing ‘SVU’ showrunner Warren Leight?
At this time, it’s unclear who will take up the mantle of showrunner after Season 23, but it’s clear that Warren will be missed. Although fans and SVU cast members alike were sad to see him go, they took to social media to wish him the best.
Actress Lindsay Pulsipher wrote on Twitter, “Ahhh, this is bittersweet news, my friend. I’m happy you are taking care of you. So many amazing memories. Your presence will be missed!”
“Aw, Warren. How will they do it without you? The best showrunner in television! The kindest, most gifted, creative, amazing person! I am so grateful to be the recipient of your phenomenal kindness this season. Thank you with all my heart. Take care,” wrote Betty Buckley, who plays Trial Division Chief Lorraine Maxwell.
Catch the remaining episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 23 on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.