Over the last two decades, we’ve been forced to say goodbye to many of the dedicated detectives that we’ve grown to know and love on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

With the exception of Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and her right-hand man Finn Tutola (Ice-T), everyone is at risk of being cut from the cast. The latest actress to get the ax was Jamie Gray Hyder, who played Katriona Azar "Kat" Tamin. In her absence, she was replaced by actor Octavio Pisano, who took up the mantle of Detective Joe Velasco.

Read on for everything we know about the newest addition to SVU!