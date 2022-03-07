Ice-T Shares the Truth About Detective Fin Tutola's Future on 'Law & Order: SVU' (EXCLUSIVE)

The tough-talking narcotics officer has held a special place in our hearts for two decades. From mending fences with his estranged son to finding love, Fin has seen his fair share of ups and downs during his tenure on SVU. But is his time on the series nearing its end?

In an interview with Distractify, Ice-T shared exclusive details about Fin’s future and set the record straight about when Law & Order is ending. Here’s what we learned.