We Knew It! Mariska Hargitay Confirms Benson Has Been in Love With Stabler for "Many a Year"

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler’s Law & Order love story has been two decades in the making. Before Chris Meloni’s 10-year hiatus from Special Victims Unit, the only thing standing between Benson and Stabler was Elliot’s wife, Kathy.

In Season 22, after Kathy’s murder, the former partners in (fighting) crime came face to face for the first time since Stabler’s exit.