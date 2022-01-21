We Knew It! Mariska Hargitay Confirms Benson Has Been in Love With Stabler for "Many a Year"By Pretty Honore
Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler’s Law & Order love story has been two decades in the making. Before Chris Meloni’s 10-year hiatus from Special Victims Unit, the only thing standing between Benson and Stabler was Elliot’s wife, Kathy.
In Season 22, after Kathy’s murder, the former partners in (fighting) crime came face to face for the first time since Stabler’s exit.
Finally, Benson and Stabler are reunited, and it feels so good. SVU fans have long awaited the day when Bensler would be a thing — and now that Stabler is back, shippers might actually get their wish. So, will Benson and Stabler ever get together on Law & Order: SVU?
Will Benson and Stabler ever get together on ‘Law & Order: SVU’?
Showrunners have been teasing a romance between Benson and Stabler for a while now; however, it’s still unclear if they’ll take their relationship to the next level.
Although the romantic chemistry between the two is undeniable, some of us haven’t been so quick to hop on the Bensler bandwagon. Their relationship has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least, and we’re not so sure we want to come along for the ride.
Let’s face it: Liv got ghosted — it happens to the best of us. In the years since Elliot’s departure, Liv has evolved. She’s no longer a reckless cop with nothing to lose. Now, she’s a lieutenant and mom with a responsibility to do what’s best for her son. Despite Elliot’s best intentions, a newly widowed father with anger management issues may not be the best fit for our beloved Benson.
But now that he’s back, will Stabler find the nerve to shoot his shot? Mariska appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Jan. 18, where she discussed the fate of Benson and Stabler’s relationship.
Much to our surprise, the SVU star confirmed that Benson has been in love with Staber for “many a year.” She added, "But Olivia Benson is hurt! I mean, he left me in a lurch for 10 years!”
Just to be clear, this is not an Elliot Stabler diss chat. He might end up being the perfect husband… for someone else. On the other hand, Liv has a long history of dating guys from work, so her romance with Stabler wouldn’t be too far-fetched.
Who are Olivia Benson’s ex-boyfriends?
Liv had a one-night stand with Detective Brian Cassidy in Season 1 that turned into a years-long romance. In addition, former Assistant District Attorney David Haden resigned after he disclosed the details of his romantic relationship with Liv to his boss.
Later, Liv started dating her frenemy, Internal Affairs Bureau Agent Ed Tucker. Things were looking up for the couple until Season 18, when Ed retired and they parted ways. In Season 21, Ed returned and revealed that he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. His death had a significant effect on Liv, who hasn’t gotten serious with anyone since.
You can see what happens between Benson and Stabler in Season 23 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.