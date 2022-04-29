The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit detectives accomplish a lot, but they can't do everything alone. They routinely get help from other officers, one of which is Detective Nadia Szabo. Nadia makes her first appearance in Season 23, Episode 13, "Tangled Strands of Justice," and quickly runs afoul of Captain Olivia Benson.

Like many other supporting characters, though, Nadia looks familiar. The Dick Wolf universe uses many performers more than once, and so if you're one of the people who thinks you've seen her somewhere else, you're spot on. Betty Buckley wasn't the only Broadway superstar who appeared in this episode!