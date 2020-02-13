We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: NBC

Barba's Return Is the Best Part of 'SVU's Season 21 So Far

When Olivia Benson started video-chatting with former ADA Rafael Barba at the beginning of Season 21's "Redemption in Her Corner," Law & Order: SVU fans knew they were in for a treat.

Viewers hadn't seen Rafael Barba since he left after a complicated case in Season 19 where he found himself in the unfortunate position of having to turn off a young boy's life support, then was indicted for murdering the child before eventually having the charges cleared.