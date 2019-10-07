Everything We Know About the 'BoJack Horseman' Sixth and Final Season

Netflix's hit dramedy, BoJack Horseman, is coming to a close, but not without one more season to let fans say goodbye. And it looks like we just might see a side of BoJack we've never seen before: a happy one.

What's happening in BoJack Horseman Season 6? According to Netflix's new trailer, BoJack ( Will Arnett ) is in rehab to get some much needed help. In a letter he narrates to Diane ( Alison Brie ), he's is finally understanding that it's okay for him to have hope. "I bought into this idea that I was a thing that couldn't be changed," he writes. "The main thing I think about is how stupid I am that I didn't do this sooner."

If you're thinking that this season will be all about happy BoJack, the show's creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has some unfortunate news. In an interview with Metro, he said that it has to get a little darker before it can get any lighter.

"We’ve been inching toward a desire for redemption, for a kind of inner peace," he said. "If we're really telling that story, or trying to be responsible with that story, and he's not there yet, then there are steps we need to take to help him get there... There were more rock bottoms to hit before this character could really make the correct effort to start climbing out of the pit he had dug for himself."

BoJack isn't the only one who is going darker. Diane is still struggling at work and struggling to face her own demons, whereas Princess Carolyn ( Amy Sedaris ) is struggling with being a new single mom. Mr. Peanutbutter ( Paul F. Tompkins ) is learning that depression can manifest itself in different ways and Todd (Aaron Paul) is dealing with new family issues that are just coming to light.

Who's in the new season? Netflix has not yet released a full cast list, but, judging by the trailer, it seems safe to say that BoJack, Diane, Princess Carolyn, Mr. Peanutbutter, and Todd are all back with their original voice actors. And because this is BoJack, it also seems safe to say that we can expect some celebrity cameos throughout the season.

Why did BoJack get canceled? There isn't really a clear cut answer as to why BoJack was given the ax. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show was canceled by its creator, who is moving on to a new adult animation, Undone, that he's making with Amazon.

One of the show's stars, Aaron Paul, says that's just not true. Following the announcement of the show's cancellation, Aaron tweeted out, "We had a wonderful time making Bojack. Couldn’t be more proud. Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for six beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it."

So who canceled the show? Its creator or its streaming network? Unfortunately, it seems like fans will be left wondering.