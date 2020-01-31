We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
maude2-1580507916057.png
Source: Netflix

Todd Has a Potential New Love Interest in Maude on 'BoJack Horseman'

By

After six seasons, the Netflix hit Bojack Horseman is coming to an end. But that doesn't mean the plot of the series is coming to a standstill. In fact, this season has arguably offered even more character development than before.

But new development also means new characters. Meet Maude, Todd's potential new love interest and Cinnabunny employee.

Maude is introduced to the series through Bojack.

Maude is introduced in the series in the episode "The Face of Depression," working at the Cinnabunny as a barista. She and BoJack exchange pleasantries a couple of times as BoJack visits the establishment. In one appearance, we see her lamenting to her mom over the phone about the great idea she has for a business. It's a "Cinna-bungalow," allowing people to visit the shop without ever leaving their homes.