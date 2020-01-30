Grab Tissues, 'BoJack Horseman' Is Coming to an End

Clearly the staff and actors on the show don’t seem to be ready to let go of their beloved project yet.

Aaron tweeted back at the fan saying, “We had a wonderful time making BoJack. Couldn’t be more proud. Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it.”