Here's Why 'The Good Fight' Dedicated July 1's Episode to TanNa Young

Fans will notice that tonight's July 1 episode of The Good Fight is dedicated to a woman named TanNa Young, and they may be wondering who this person is and what happened to them. People close to The Good Fight production are most likely very familiar with TanNa Young, who passed away back in May. Her death was an incredibly sad one , so it's not surprising the show decided on honoring her life and memory. TanNa will be missed by so many.

Not sure who TanNa is? Read on for her amazing career.

Who is TanNa Young from 'The Good Fight'?

TanNa Young was a TV producer and production executive who, according to her IMDb, has worked on The Good Fight for a year and The Good Wife before that for two years. She was working at Scott Free as a production executive on several projects, including HBO Max's series Raised by Wolves. She was 51 years old when she passed away from COVID-19 complications. Though she lived in Los Angeles for work, she passed away in Williamsburg, Va.

Scott Free’s Head of Worldwide TV David W. Zucker said, “TanNa’s dedication and passion for her work will be eternally worthy of admiration by us all. She will be deeply missed.” Before she started her career in TV, TanNa was a freelance producer for Palomino Entertainment Group, general manager for the Shakespeare Theater of New Jersey, associate director of administration for City Center of Music & Drama, managing director for Asian Artists & Concerts, and company manager for New York City Opera.

TanNa wasn't super active on social media, but she did seemingly keep her (impressive) LinkedIn account updated, and you can see all the various projects she was involved with.

The last time TanNa posted to Instagram was in 2017. She shared a photo from The Good Fight premiere and wrote, "Show creators, Robert & Michelle King @ The Good Fight premiere."

July 1's episode of The Good Fight is not to be missed: It introduces two new characters, Carmen Moyo (played by Charmaine Bingwa) and Judge Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin). There's a lot of focus on Carmen, who's being set up as a major character.

Vulture describes, "Her introduction as part of a cattle call of junior associates echoes the trial by fire that awaited Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) in the first season, when she had to grapple with a high-stakes legal case while dealing with the fallout from her Bernie Madoff–like father getting arrested for running a pyramid scheme."

@CharmaineBingwa was excellent in today's episode of The Good Fight. Second episode was a banger. Carmen Moyo and Hal Wackner really appeals a newcomers to the series. Surprisingly got the Liz-Caleb moment I didn't know I needed. Getting used to no Lucca and Adrian even if hard. pic.twitter.com/e8tUpH8StB — Mister Gaga (@MrGaga86) July 1, 2021 Source: Twitter/@MrGaga86

Judge Wackner allegedly pays homage to Judge Wapner (of The People's Court), which Gen Xers are enjoying. "It appears to be Wackner’s mission to liberate justice from the musty inefficiencies of a real courtroom and allow for speedier trials conducted and determined by one person who can cut through all the bulls--t: himself," Vulture writes.