Why Did Delroy Lindo Leave 'The Good Fight' After Four Seasons?

On June 24, the legal drama The Good Fight premiered on its new home, Paramount Plus. In the Season 5 premiere, cast member Delroy Lindo, who portrays Adrian Boseman, was featured even though Lindo decided to leave the show after last season.

The episode also featured Cush Jumbo (Lucca Quinn), who was in the same boat. Like so many other television shows, Season 4 of the series was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The loss of two episodes during Season 4 meant that there was no closure for Adrian or Lucca's storylines.