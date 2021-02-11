Logo
Shuli Egar
Shuli Egar Has Left 'The Howard Stern Show,' but Why Did He Decide to Leave?

Feb. 11 2021, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Although The Howard Stern Show has been a fixture of many people's lives for decades, the show's support staff has varied quite a bit throughout that time. One regular personality on the show was Shuli Egar, who was certainly a polarizing figure among fans of Howard's show. Diehard fans of the show may have noticed that Shuli is absent from some recent episodes and wonder where he went. 

Why did Shuli Egar leave 'The Howard Stern Show'?

In the middle of January, Shuli suddenly disappeared from The Howard Stern Show. As it turns out, Shuli was off the show for good and says that he quit in order to reprioritize his own life. Since leaving the show in January, Shuli has begun to produce and promote his own podcast called The Shuli Show

In his first episode, Shuli offers a more in-depth explanation about his departure, only to explain that ultimately he decided to step away from the show for the sake of his mental health. In the episode, he explains that there is no substitute for the happiness he feels in his life now and that happiness required stepping away from his role on The Howard Stern Show.  

Shuli offered additional details, explaining that he was losing contact with his wife and daughter and wanted a quieter lifestyle after the events of this summer, including COVID-19 and the protests over racial injustice. Ultimately, Shuli decided to move to Alabama to find that quieter lifestyle. After he moved, he was offered a part-time role with the show that would have required him to take a pay cut.

Shuli then asked if, given his move to part-time, he would be allowed to podcast or broadcast on the side. He was told that he would be able to but with certain restrictions. While he didn't want to trash talk anyone, Shuli did want to discuss the 15 years of his life he'd spent working on The Howard Stern Show. After realizing that he wouldn't be able to speak freely, he spoke with his wife and ultimately decided to leave the show altogether. 

Shuli's account of his reasons for leaving is the only story that's been made available, so it's unclear whether there are any elements of it that might be disputed. In spite of his decision to leave, though, Shuli did say that he was grateful for his time on the show and added that for many years working on it had been his "dream job." Now, his priorities have changed. 

Shuli is promoting his own podcast now.

Shuli has hit the ground running and is now actively promoting The Shuli Show, which is funded at least in part through support that he receives from Patreon backers. The show doesn't have the same enormous audience that Howard Stern's show has acquired over its years on the air, but Shuli is putting all of his efforts behind it. Whether it ultimately becomes a success remains to be seen. 

