Howard Stern Signs New 5-Year Contract With SiriusXM

Some names in radio have been around for a long time. Some of these personalities are known for hard breaking news and others for more light-hearted conversations. But others, like Howard Stern, are known for their direct and brash personalities.

Howard Stern announced his contract with SiriusXM has been extended. But if you're not familiar with the radio personality, you might not know whether or not Howard Stern is still married and if he has any kids.

Is Howard Stern still married?

Howard Stern has been married twice and is currently married to Beth Ostrosky Stern. They've been married since Oct. 3, 2008. The two started dating way back in 2000 and got engaged on Feb. 13, 2007.

The two married in New York City at Le Cirque on Oct. 3, 2008, and they live together in the town of Southampton on Long Island. It's also reported that they own two homes, one in Palm Beach, Florida, and one in Manhattan.

Beth and Howard have no children together, and Beth focuses her time on caring for cats and kittens in need. She has dedicated "foster rooms" at all of her homes. She's also got a social media presence solely focused on the needs and care of animals.

"Her love for animals began at a young age and has grown into a mission to personally foster and rehabilitate abandoned felines to be adopted and welcomed into new and safe forever homes," her website reads. "Over the past six years, Beth has provided spay or neuter and foster care and facilitated adoptions for over 1,300 unwanted cats and kittens."

Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Image

Howard was previously married to Alison Berns for 23 years. The two met while attending college together. Stern and Berns tied the knot in 1978 and officially divorced in 2001, a year after he met and started dating Beth. The couple had already been separated for some time. It was reported that Howard's commitment to work is what ultimately drove the two apart.