A Season 4 ‘FBI’ Episode About Jubal’s Son Is Finally Airing Months Later — Let's Meet the Actor Who Plays Him
Caleb Reese Paul, who plays Jubal’s son, Tyler, on FBI, is getting another moment in the spotlight on the CBS procedural. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, CBS is finally airing FBI’s Season 4 finale, which was originally scheduled to air on May 24 but got pulled after that same day’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. And that episode, “Prodigal Son,” has a major storyline for Tyler.
As Deadline reported when CBS pulled “Prodigal Son,” the episode has FBI agent Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) and his team trying to prevent a shooting. CBS’s synopsis of the episode elaborates: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the culprits is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.”
Ahead of that episode, here’s more information about Caleb and his FBI character.
Caleb Reese Paul isn’t just an actor; he’s also an award-winning filmmaker.
Aside from FBI, Caleb’s only other TV credit so far is a 2021 episode of the HBO Max comedy The Other Two, in which he played a younger version of Carey, Drew Tarver’s character.
But Caleb will also play Wesley in AMC’s upcoming series The Walking Dead: Dead City, a spinoff of The Walking Dead following Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.
Caleb made his professional stage debut at the age of 10, starring in a national tour of Finding Neverland and becoming the youngest actor in the history of the Broadway musical to fill the role of Peter, according to his personal website.
And this rising star became a filmmaker during the pandemic — writing, directing, producing, and starring in the short film The Nexus at age 11, as his website touts. The movie won Caleb the Best Young Filmmaker award at the IndieX Film Fest, among other film-festival honors. And Caleb’s next short film, Mirage, won the Best Film Under 5 Minutes category at the New York Independent Film Awards.
His character, Tyler, has been having a tough time lately on ‘FBI.’
As TV Insider notes, “Prodigal Son” comes two weeks after FBI’s Season 5 premiere, in which Jubal missed Tyler’s 15th birthday party as he investigated the case of a kidnapped teen.
Jubal’s ex-wife, Sam (Mara Davi), revealed that only three people had RSVP’d for the party and that some of Tyler’s classmates chose to go to a Mets game instead. Plus, Tyler is still dealing with his case of leukemia and feeling insecure about his health.
In a TVLine interview, Jeremy Sisto praised FBI showrunner Rick Eid’s script for “Prodigal Son”: “As a parent, you’re always weighing what your child or a co-parent thinks is right to our own instincts,” he said. “Often it is smart to temper your reactions, but … you run the risk of really letting your kid down. To see Jubal, who is constantly making big decisions with life or death consequences, make mistakes in this very different but equally important space makes the character so relatable.”