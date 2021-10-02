Military Drama 'SEAL Team' Is Back For Season 5 — Will It Air on CBS? It's Complicated

SEAL Team's Season 4 finale left fans gasping for air, as Full Metal, played by Scott Foxx (who has experience as a real Navy SEAL ), died by way of fatal injuries he endured taking on the role of a hero and saving his team from an RPG in Nigeria. It was quite the bombshell to drop. Not only that, but Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) got candid about suffering from PTSD, Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) proposed to Stella Baxter (Alona Tal), and Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) revealed he was experiencing mysterious headaches.

The Season 4 finale left fans with a mix of shocking conclusions and edge-of-your-seat cliffhangers. The Season 5 premiere, "Trust, But Verify: Part 1," will follow the Navy SEALs as they discover that their training exercise is actually a cover for a secret mission to rescue a weapons expert from tremendous danger, according to the available plot description.

The Season 5 premiere of SEAL Team airs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.