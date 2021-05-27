Just in Case You Didn't Know, Full Metal From 'SEAL Team' Is a Real Navy Seal [SPOILERS]

For most SEAL Team fans, a certain character's death didn't come as a total shock. While people were hoping he'd pull through, we unfortunately had to witness the death of Full Metal . He died from injuries sustained from protecting others from an RPG.

On the bright side, the actor who plays Full Metal, Scott Foxx, won't be leaving the show for good. He won't be playing Full Metal anymore, but he'll still have a consulting role on SEAL Team since he actually has a military background and provides necessary insights for the show to be as realistic as possible.

"I would like to add that Scott Foxx, who plays Metal and is a former SEAL, even though his character is dead he’s going to stick with the show. He’s going to be there every day with us in an advising capacity and a double capacity. I know people are obviously worried about not only the character but the actual man," executive producer Spencer Hudnut told TVLine .

Scott Foxx's military career: What to know

Scott Foxx served for the Navy, and this has been confirmed by SEAL Team executive producer, Spencer Hudnut, as well as Scott's LinkedIn page, which still says he's a CPO (Chief Petty Officer) for the Navy. Although he likely lived wherever the show was being filmed (it's shot all around the country, including Serbia and Paraguay), he was seemingly stationed in San Diego, Calif., where they have a large Navy base. We can confirm he served two tours in Iraq in 2005 and 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

You can follow him on Instagram, where he posts photos of his everyday life, including time spent with his daughter. "So proud to be the father of this girl @foxxleilani, never gave up on herself and continue to fight. Thank you for the great Father’s Day weekend ! We love you so much !," he wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

And his significant other.

Article continues below advertisement

He also posts throwback to his Navy days. "Blast from the past! (Iraq ‘07)," he wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Leading up to the SEAL Team finale, co-executive producer David Boreanaz told Entertainment Weekly: "There's going to be a loss, one of the members of Bravo. It's sad. Knowing that was coming for a while, it's hard as a director to deal with. It pretty much defines who they are, what they sacrifice their lives for. That's the sad part, and that's going to be something that's going to resonate big with team leading into the season finale. We have to take care of that after being stuck in this mission."

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "It gets crazy at the end of these episodes, with all of these characters dealing with their own personal stuff. At the end of the season there will also be a reigniting of some romance, there will be people who will be deciding whether to stay in Bravo, and for my character, Jason, there will be a mental health thing that kind of sneaks up on him. It will be interesting to see how fans to react to that."

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

The SEAL Team writers' Twitter account wrote a touching tribute tonight, tweeting, "Full Metal may have been a man of few words, but he was a true Team guy, right up until the end. #SEALTeam."

Full Metal may have been a man of few words, but he was a true Team guy, right up until the end. #SEALTeam — SEAL Team Writers (@SEALTeamWriters) May 27, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

A fan wrote, "#FullMetal and his letter ...made us do the ugly crying. We are definitely not made of metal like he was. He was one of a kind!"

#FullMetal and his letter 🥺...made us do the ugly crying.😭 We are definitely not made of metal like he was. He was one of a kind! #SEALTeamCBS — Mary Ann Johnson (@NictauGirl) May 27, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Another wrote, "Beautiful and perfect touch to allow Full Metal’s voice to complete the reading of his letter Everything about this was classy and respectful"

Beautiful and perfect touch to allow Full Metal’s voice to complete the reading of his letter🙏🏼 Everything about this was classy and respectful #SEALTeam — Manuela ⛵️ (@yellowhat3) May 27, 2021