'SEAL Team' Fans Are Worried That Metal May Die on the Season 4 Finale

'SEAL Team' Fans Are Worried That Metal May Die on the Season 4 FinaleBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 26 2021, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
As viewers watched Season 4 Episode 15 of SEAL Team, they realized that the end could be near for many of the team members. As Season 4 showed personal and professional struggles that the team has gone through, this final mission feels all too real for fans.
Throughout Full Metal's (Scott Foxx) time with the team, he has become a fan favorite. And while the reality of the military drama comes with death and loss, fans are hoping that the SEALs are able to make it out of Nigeria alive. But, with a crushing blow to Full Metal, SEAL Team fans are wondering if he actually dies. Read on to get the lowdown.
It’s unclear if Full Metal dies in the Season 4 finale of 'SEAL Team.'
The SEAL Team’s mission in Nigeria has proven to be one of the most difficult. In helping the Nigerian forces battle against Boko Haram, the team has been put to the ultimate test.
While this team is the most elite of the bunch, there is no getting around the fact that tragedies can happen. And since Full Metal was seriously wounded on Episode 15, fans are not sure how things will turn out.
As the team carried out the mission, Full Metal noticed that the enemy released a missile that could be seen heading toward Jason (David Boreanaz), Clay (Max Thieriot), and himself. With quick thinking, Full Metal closed the door to the abandoned house to prevent Jason and Clay from being harmed. As a result, he ended up sustaining injuries from the blast.
As Jason and Clay exited the house, they realized that Full Metal was unresponsive. After calling in for help, they were told that the rescue helicopter w arrive within seven minutes. This is when Jason told Clay to ride back with Full Metal since he has the most trauma medicine out of everyone. So, his new mission is to ensure that Full Metal stays alive.
It’s quite the job, but Clay can handle it.
Who dies on SEAL Team in 2021? The Season 4 finale will likely provide an answer.
There is a lot at stake going into the Season 4 finale. Not only does the Bravo Team need to take out Boko Haram, but Clay is also tasked with caring for Full Metal. Not to mention, someone may actually die.
And while Full Metal’s injuries are quite severe, fans are holding out hope that he can make it. After all, he's a pretty tough guy. Not to mention, the rest of the team is also at risk of ending up in Full Metal's shape or worse.
Luckily, Full Metal eventually regained consciousness and only shared that his leg may be broken. In fact, he actually laughed about the whole situation. So, it looks like the odds are definitely in our favor.
Since Full Metal is one of the recurring characters on the show, there is always a possibility that the showrunners may decide to kill him off. But there's no denying that the Bravo Team needs his help in completing the mission, so viewers are hoping that he pulls through and comes back strong.
Also, we can't forget that the season finale synopsis on TV Guide shares very telling news. Titled "One Life to Live," this episode will change the dynamic of the show. "Bravo takes a devastating hit that will change the team forever, and forces each member to make major personal decisions," the outlet shares.
While there is no telling who dies, the Season 4 finale is definitely one to watch.
Catch SEAL Team at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.