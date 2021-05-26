'SEAL Team' Fans Are Worried That Metal May Die on the Season 4 Finale

The SEAL Team’s mission in Nigeria has proven to be one of the most difficult. In helping the Nigerian forces battle against Boko Haram, the team has been put to the ultimate test.

While this team is the most elite of the bunch, there is no getting around the fact that tragedies can happen. And since Full Metal was seriously wounded on Episode 15, fans are not sure how things will turn out.

As the team carried out the mission, Full Metal noticed that the enemy released a missile that could be seen heading toward Jason (David Boreanaz), Clay (Max Thieriot), and himself. With quick thinking, Full Metal closed the door to the abandoned house to prevent Jason and Clay from being harmed. As a result, he ended up sustaining injuries from the blast.

It's easy to forget that these guys aren't actually invincible -- even Full Metal isn't made of metal. #SEALTeam

As Jason and Clay exited the house, they realized that Full Metal was unresponsive. After calling in for help, they were told that the rescue helicopter w arrive within seven minutes. This is when Jason told Clay to ride back with Full Metal since he has the most trauma medicine out of everyone. So, his new mission is to ensure that Full Metal stays alive.

It’s quite the job, but Clay can handle it.