Is Blackburn's Exit From 'SEAL Team' a Sign That the Show Isn't Being Renewed?By Mustafa Gatollari
May. 12 2021, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
It's always a bummer whenever a fan-favorite character makes their exit from a show and in some cases, the more unexpected the exit, the worse news it is for the series as a whole.
That could be why so many SEAL Team fans are wondering why Eric Blackburn would leave the show and did it have something to do with SEAL Team's future as a series?
During Season 4 of the CBS military drama, it was revealed that Blackburn, played by Judd Lormand, would not be going on the next mission as he had been offered a promotion.
This major plot twist prompted many viewers to believe that Judd was leaving the show for personal reasons. So, what actually happened?
Why did Blackburn leave 'SEAL Team' and what is Judd Lormand up to now?
One of the main reasons someone leaves a show is usually because they have other creative commitments to attend to, but a quick visit to Judd Lormand's IMDB page as of this writing reveals that he isn't attached to any other projects in pre-production.
This is pretty telling, especially considering that Judd was featured on a whopping 71 episodes of the series. What didn't sit right with some fans of the show, however, was that Judd wasn't billed as a recurring character in the show but rather a "special guest."
Audiences discovered that Blackburn would be riding off into the sunset in Episode 7 of Season 4 titled "All In" after Blackburn informs the team that he's received a promotion and he wouldn't be going on their mission with them.
Alarm bells immediately started ringing off in viewers' ears and everyone thought that this was going to be the last time they'd ever see Blackburn in the show.
While anything is possible and Judd could certainly return to SEAL Team, again, his IMDB page lists that episode as the last one he's in. But that's not the only factor to consider in why he left the series.
CBS has yet to renew 'SEAL Team' for a Season 5.
David Boreanaz, who stars as Jason Hayes on SEAL Team, has been hitting up CBS on Twitter asking them to renew the show, even posting photos of him posing with wounded veterans and asking the network to renew the show to help bring their stories to life.
He's also asked fans to rally behind the show for a fifth season and it seems like he could make a good argument, seeing as the ratings for Season 4 were pretty consistent all the way through.
Folks have been jumping on Twitter and sending messages to the network for at least one more batch of episodes, but the network hasn't listed SEAL Team as part of its official crop of renewed shows for the 2021-2022 schedule.
The good news is that CBS hasn't officially canceled the show either, so that means there could very well be more SEAL Team episodes down the pipeline.
Are you hoping to see more of the show in the near future?