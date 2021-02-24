Is Judd Lormand Leaving 'SEAL Team'? Blackburn Accepted a Promotion

The military drama series SEAL Team offers a real-life depiction of a group of elite special operations forces units. If you're a fan of the CBS series, you know that it's not uncommon for characters to be written off of the show.

Are fans saying goodbye to another member of Bravo Team?

In Season 4, Eric Blackburn (played by Judd Lormand) told Bravo Team that he would not be going on the next mission as he had been offered a promotion. So, is the actor exiting the CBS series? Keep reading to find out more!

Is Judd Lormand leaving 'SEAL Team'?

Unfortunately, it appears the SEAL Team actor will be leaving the drama series. Fans noticed in the credits that Judd was no longer listed as a series regular, but a special guest star. Additionally, with Blackburn's promotion, it seems he will be leaving the show. However, that doesn't mean audiences won't see the return of the Bravo Team commanding officer.

After fans learned about Blackburn's exit from Bravo Team, people took to Twitter to share their thoughts. "I’m still so sad and angry that Blackburn is leaving SEAL Team," one person wrote. Another fan tweeted, "Blackburn got a promotion, but we were never given an actual reason as to why Judd is leaving. Based on other moved that have been made with characters, it doesn't appear to be budget related like we thought."

While another individual posted, "I'm still stuck on Blackburn leaving. This is bull... #SEALTeam." Judd is not the only actor who is no longer a series regular on SEAL Team.