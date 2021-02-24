Is Judd Lormand Leaving 'SEAL Team'? Blackburn Accepted a Promotion

Is Judd Lormand Leaving 'SEAL Team'? Blackburn Accepted a PromotionBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Are fans saying goodbye to another member of Bravo Team?
The military drama series SEAL Team offers a real-life depiction of a group of elite special operations forces units. If you're a fan of the CBS series, you know that it's not uncommon for characters to be written off of the show.
In Season 4, Eric Blackburn (played by Judd Lormand) told Bravo Team that he would not be going on the next mission as he had been offered a promotion. So, is the actor exiting the CBS series? Keep reading to find out more!
Is Judd Lormand leaving 'SEAL Team'?
Unfortunately, it appears the SEAL Team actor will be leaving the drama series. Fans noticed in the credits that Judd was no longer listed as a series regular, but a special guest star. Additionally, with Blackburn's promotion, it seems he will be leaving the show.
However, that doesn't mean audiences won't see the return of the Bravo Team commanding officer.
After fans learned about Blackburn's exit from Bravo Team, people took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
"I’m still so sad and angry that Blackburn is leaving SEAL Team," one person wrote. Another fan tweeted, "Blackburn got a promotion, but we were never given an actual reason as to why Judd is leaving. Based on other moved that have been made with characters, it doesn't appear to be budget related like we thought."
While another individual posted, "I'm still stuck on Blackburn leaving. This is bull... #SEALTeam."
Judd is not the only actor who is no longer a series regular on SEAL Team.
Jessica Paré is no longer a regular on 'SEAL Team.'
Season 3 ended abruptly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), which left a major cliffhanger for fans after Mandy (played by Jessica Paré) and Jason (played by David Boreanaz) kissed. While many viewers have speculated if this romance would ever come to fruition, the break between seasons revealed that Jessica would not be returning to the show as a series regular.
“Our show strives to be as authentic as possible to the experiences of our service members, and similar to real life, SEAL Team units change and evolve so in our show some of the characters move on as well,” showrunner Spencer Hudnut said in a statement. “Over the last 3 seasons, we’ve seen how war takes a toll not just physically but mentally and emotionally. In this new fourth season, many of our characters will be at a crossroads and confronting tough decisions in their careers."
However, Jessica's exit as a series regular didn't mean that her character was gone. Spencer continued, "For Mandy’s story arc, it was finally time for her to retire and leave this life of service, but this does not mean we won’t potentially see her again later."
