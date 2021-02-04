Here's What to Know About a Season 5 of 'SEAL Team'

If you're a SEAL Team fan , then you're probably bummed that there won't be a new episode tonight. Now that Ray Perry is free and Jason has finished his last mission with Bravo, we have so much to unpack! But it looks like we'll have to wait another two weeks (there won't be another episode next week, either, sorry!). And usually mid-season is when viewers start to wonder if there'll be another one. Season, that is.

Will there be a Season 5 of 'SEAL Team'?

As of now, there has been no news of renewal for SEAL Team, so we don't know if there will be a Season 5 or not. The good news is that there hasn't been news about a cancellation. Performance-wise, it averages a 0.52 rating and 4.27 million viewers. This is down 22 percent in ratings and 13 percent in viewership. But again, it's unclear whether this data has anything to do with the show being renewed or not — we just don't have that information yet.

Source: CBS/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are obviously hoping there is a Season 5, since the show ratings and viewership has stayed relatively steady this season, and there's just so much left to explore. For instance, on January 27, it was reported that Shiva Negar joined the show as a recurring character (Chief Petty Officer Mina Hassan).

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

And not that it says a lot, but it's worth putting it out there anyway: The stars of the show don't have anything else lined up (which they theoretically might if they knew the show was getting cancelled — but we are in COVID times, so you never know). Both David Boreanaz and Max Thierot don't have any upcoming projects, according to their IMDb pages. (Neil Brown Jr., who plays Ray is slated to be in two films, The Knocking and Last Night in Rozzie, both in post-production.)

On the flip side, Jessica Paré (who played Mandy Ellis) made her exit during the season premiere, which is pretty major. Her character decided to walk away, which made sense (but also she could have stayed on if she/the writers wanted her to). “It’s not who I want to be. If I don’t walk away now, I’m going to lose myself forever. And if I stay, you’re going to talk me out of it," Mandy told Jason, after returning from a mission in Afghanistan.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS/Instagram

Still though, SEAL Team has some dedicated fans, as evidenced by Twitter. "So much love for this scene. Really showed how much Jason cares for his team: checking in with each one, boosting them up, thanking them.... leadership," one user tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

So much love for this scene. Really showed how much Jason cares for his team: checking in with each one, boosting them up, thanking them.... 👌👌leadership #SEALteam @sealteamcbs pic.twitter.com/Mzu9AQFovW — Bravo1 🐐 (@JHayesBravo1) January 31, 2021

Another praised Neil Brown Jr.'s acting, saying, "Can I just say how powerful @NeilBrownJr's acting has been in the story arc of Ray's captivity? Bravo Neil...well done!" SEAL Team definitely has a strong cast.

Article continues below advertisement

Can I just say how powerful @NeilBrownJr's acting has been in the story arc of Ray's captivity? Bravo Neil...well done! #SEALTeam — TheNerdyGirlExpress (@thenerdygirlexp) January 28, 2021

"Amazing episode! Breathtaking, heartbreaking.. a rollercoaster of emotions. Love #SEALTeam," another fan wrote after Episode 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Amazing episode! Breathtaking, heartbreaking.. a rollercoaster of emotions. Love #SEALTeam ❤ — Barbara Martini ⍟ (@swanbarbara1) January 31, 2021