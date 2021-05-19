Looks Like 'SEAL Team' Is Getting Its Season 5, but It'll Be on Paramount Plus

Looks Like 'SEAL Team' Is Getting Its Season 5, but It'll Be on Paramount PlusBy Mustafa Gatollari
May. 19 2021, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
Finding a show that you actually enjoy watching can feel like a Herculean task at times because we've got more choices than ever for streaming content these days. So when you find a program that you really, really enjoy, discovering that it could potentially be canceled is a big deal.
And that's what a lot of SEAL Team fans were worried about when CBS was dragging its feet to renew the show for Season 5. It turns out, however, that the show's moving to Paramount Plus.
That's right: 'SEAL Team' is moving to Paramount Plus, but some episodes will still appear on CBS.
I know what you're thinking: yet another streaming service. Paramount Plus has been acquiring a lot of interesting new shows and thanks to the nature of an online-content business model, that means production companies can be a little freer when it comes to episode structure and content.
There's no FCC to deal with, so that means if a director of an episode wants to get a bit more brutal, then they can go right ahead.
That might play well into SEAL Team's hands because when the new season airs on Paramount Plus, it might not be beholden to all of the traditional rules that apply to a network. This could also be the case for other recent shows that debuted on CBS, like Evil and Clarice, which are also moving over to Paramount Plus, per Variety.
George Cheeks, president and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group said, "Our studio and network have a strong track record of developing high-quality dramas that have multiplatform success, and these series speak to that strength. These moves mark another example of how our linear and streaming ecosystem can strategically work together to maximize value for the content and benefit the series and its creators."
Show lead David Boreanaz has been lobbying hard for SEAL Team's renewal, tweeting at CBS, and uploading selfies he's taken with wounded warriors.
After learning of the show's Season 5 renewal and transition to Paramount Plus he thanked CBS and Paramount Plus.
So when is the Season 5 premiere of 'SEAL Team'?
While the newest season of the show and presumably all of its previous episodes will find a home on Paramount Plus, Season 5 of SEAL Team is actually going to debut on CBS for a limited series run. The exact number of episodes hasn't been divulged yet, but if I was working for CBS, here's what I'd do: Obviously I'd pimp the fact that the show is going to be moving to Paramount Plus with banner ads and small commercial spots during new episodes.
Then I'd have a beefy mid-season finale with some type of shocking cliffhanger episode set up, and then tease the resolution of the said cliffhanger to debut on Paramount Plus to encourage any SEAL Team fans who aren't signed up for the service to head on over to the platform to watch.
While the exact date of SEAL Team's fifth season hasn't been released, it's expected that new episodes will air in the fall.
However, the time slot for the show has changed. It'll now air on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. EST, and after its limited run is over, SWAT will take its place.
Are you excited to check out more episodes of SEAL Team on Paramount Plus? Or have you had your fill of streaming services already?