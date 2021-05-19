Looks Like 'SEAL Team' Is Getting Its Season 5, but It'll Be on Paramount Plus

Finding a show that you actually enjoy watching can feel like a Herculean task at times because we've got more choices than ever for streaming content these days. So when you find a program that you really, really enjoy, discovering that it could potentially be canceled is a big deal.

And that's what a lot of SEAL Team fans were worried about when CBS was dragging its feet to renew the show for Season 5. It turns out, however, that the show's moving to Paramount Plus .

That's right: 'SEAL Team' is moving to Paramount Plus, but some episodes will still appear on CBS.

I know what you're thinking: yet another streaming service. Paramount Plus has been acquiring a lot of interesting new shows and thanks to the nature of an online-content business model, that means production companies can be a little freer when it comes to episode structure and content. There's no FCC to deal with, so that means if a director of an episode wants to get a bit more brutal, then they can go right ahead.

That might play well into SEAL Team's hands because when the new season airs on Paramount Plus, it might not be beholden to all of the traditional rules that apply to a network. This could also be the case for other recent shows that debuted on CBS, like Evil and Clarice, which are also moving over to Paramount Plus, per Variety.

George Cheeks, president and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group said, "Our studio and network have a strong track record of developing high-quality dramas that have multiplatform success, and these series speak to that strength. These moves mark another example of how our linear and streaming ecosystem can strategically work together to maximize value for the content and benefit the series and its creators."

Show lead David Boreanaz has been lobbying hard for SEAL Team's renewal, tweeting at CBS, and uploading selfies he's taken with wounded warriors. After learning of the show's Season 5 renewal and transition to Paramount Plus he thanked CBS and Paramount Plus.

Thank you to all the fans who helped make season 5 a reality. Change. Pivot. Adapt. So humbled and grateful to be able to continue to tell the stories of the men and women of the military,with the tip of the spear being on Special forces.Thanks @paramountplus @CBS pic.twitter.com/2i2Q7uTc7h — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) May 18, 2021