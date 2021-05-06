CBS's 'SEAL Team' Has Only Male SEALs — but Are There Any Real Female U.S. Navy SEALs?

Until January 2016, women weren't allowed to serve in combat roles, including special operations forces such as Special Warfare Combatant Craft Crewman (SWCC) and Navy's Sea, Air, and Land Teams (SEAL). However, 18 months later, two females made history when they enlisted as the first female candidates sought out to join the Navy's special operations team. One was training to become a SEAL, and the other an SWCC.

The women's identities were kept private, and although we don't know exactly how their training went, we know they didn't make the teams.

It was nearly two years later that another woman enlisted. As reported by Miltary.com, the candidate was the very first woman to reach the end of the physically and mentally demanding two-week SEAL Officer Assessment and Selection (SOAS). Still, in the end, she was not selected for a SEAL contract.