Actress Alona Tal Has Been in All Your Favorite Television Shows — Meet Her Husband!

If Israeli actress Alona Tal' s name doesn't sound familiar, you might recognize her work in Supernatural as fan-favorite Jo Harvelle or in Veronica Mars as cheerleader Meg Manning. She's also scored guest spots on shows such as The Defenders, Pretty Little Liars, and now, a recurring role on CBS drama SEAL Team as Stella.

Fans are wondering: Is Alona Tal married? And does she have any children? Read on to find out everything we know about her family and net worth.

Alona told People, "This is my first pregnancy, so needless to say, the shower was a nice break from the worries and ‘what ifs’ of the unknown that lies ahead," when discussing her baby shower, which included fellow celebrity moms such as Gal Gadot.

Alona and Marcos currently have one child together. Their daughter, named Charlie, was born in 2017. The couple revealed to People magazine in January 2017 that they were expecting, and Charlie was born in March of that same year.

The details of how Alona and Marcos met have been kept private, but reportedly the couple started dating in 2004. The pair were married in a small ceremony in 2005 in Tel Aviv. Marcos Ferraez is an actor best known for his work on the television drama Pacific Blue and for guest roles on shows such as Sons of Anarchy, CSI: NY, Law & Order: LA, The Mentalist, and more.

Alona Tal's new role on 'SEAL Team' only adds to her current net worth.

For a couple consistently working in the entertainment industry, Alona and her husband have kept a low profile. Reportedly, Alona's net worth alone is $600,000, and it seems she hasn't taken a day off despite becoming a mom. Recently, Alona snagged a recurring role on CBS military drama SEAL Team as Stella Baxter.

Alona's character Stella Baxter is a graduate student and former flame to main character Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot). The pair split in Season 2, but with Clay potentially leaving the show, Stella's character arc could be in the balance as well. While many fans have hoped that Clay's traumatic accident would nudge him and Stella back together, so far, a big reunion hasn't happened. Alona has been on the show since 2017, so it's hard to imagine SEAL Team without her character's presence, but maybe there are new projects on the horizon.

