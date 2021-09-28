The first time most people caught a glimpse of Freddie Highmore was when he landed a leading role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005 alongside Johnny Depp . His time starring in Bates Motel between 2013 and 2017 cemented him as a household name and from there, he was able to land his leading role in The Good Doctor .

The hospital-themed TV series tells the story of an autistic surgeon who overcame a troubled childhood to reach new heights in the medical field. Because Freddie has such a cool list of roles under his belt, it makes sense that the world would be curious about his real life, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Freddie recently revealed that he now has a wife! Here's what we know.

Who is Freddie Highmore's wife?

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Freddie Highmore revealed that he’s married! Jimmy asked him about the noticeable wedding ring on his hand and Freddie responded with confirmation that he has walked down the aisle with a special someone.

Freddie said, “It’s funny, ever since I’ve been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured, I should clarify it. I’m not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America. But I am as happy as a Brit can be and I married a very wonderful woman now. So yes, I feel very happy."

Although we know Freddie’s wife is also British, we don’t know her name. Is it possible she’s someone he’s worked with on the set of one of his roles? Or is she a non-celeb who’s purposely choosing to stay away from the spotlight? As of now, the public doesn’t know anything about her. Since this couple seems keen on maintaining their privacy, it’s highly unlikely we will see them go “Instagram official" anytime soon either.