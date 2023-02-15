Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Evan Peters Source: Getty Images Emma Roberts, Evan Peters The Truth About Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' On-Again, Off-Again Relationship By Pretty Honore Feb. 14 2023, Updated 8:54 p.m. ET

To say that the romance between actors Emma Roberts and Evan Peters was a whirlwind would be a massive understatement. In fact, the fallout from their relationship was nothing less than a disaster. So, what happened between Evan and the Maybe I Do actress? Here’s a look at their relationship timeline.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters’ relationship timeline explained.

The beginning of Emma and Evan’s relationship is a bit of a blur, given both actors have a different account of their first encounter. While Evan said that the two met at a Mexican restaurant, Emma claimed that they met on the set of the 2013 comedy film Adult World. However, the two didn’t start dating until after production for the movie had wrapped.

Only months after the couple took their relationship public, Emma and Evan found themselves at the center of controversy. During a trip to Montreal, Canada, Emma was arrested for domestic violence after a guest at the hotel they were staying at overheard them fighting. Still, the bond that Emma and Evan had couldn’t be broken. The following year, news outlets reported that the American Horror Story actors were engaged to be married.

Though, the drama between them didn’t end there, as they confirmed their split in January 2015. A source told PEOPLE at the time, "​​They grew apart. They both had a lot of growing to do and it was better that they do it on their own." By August, Emma and Evan’s on-again-off-again relationship was seemingly back on again. After being spotted dining at a restaurant in West Hollywood, the two were seen holding hands. Photos revealed that the two had even brought in the New Year together.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for Evan and Emma to fall back into their old routine. Following their breakup in May 2016, Emma started a short-lived relationship with Christopher Hines. Eventually, she and Evan rekindled and seemed to be going strong — that was until 2019. After years of going back and forth, the celebrity couple parted ways for good. So, why did they break up?

Why did Emma Roberts and Evan Peters break up?

Given the glaring issues in their relationship, it’s no surprise that Emma and Evan broke up. However, neither Emma nor Evan has disclosed what really went down. However, Emma previously opened up about their split 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan. "I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard," Emma said of the breakup.

