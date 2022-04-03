Alternative Musician Halsey Has Been a Pop Culture Favorite Since Her Days on Tumblr

Alternative Musician Halsey Has Been a Pop Culture Favorite Since Her Days on TumblrBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 3 2022, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Musician Ashley Frangipane, better known as Halsey, has been making music since she was seventeen years old. Like many stars today, she first began to build a name for herself on social media platforms like SoundCloud and Tumblr before rising to global stardom.
What is Halsey's net worth? Here's everything we know about the "Bad at Love" singer and her upcoming projects.
So, what is Halsey's net worth?
Ashley Frangipane grew up in Edison, New Jersey, where she learned many musical instruments at a young age. Throughout her childhood, her parents were frequently moving, and Ashley's artistic talents could not outweigh the cruelty of her peers. She was hospitalized for a suicide attempt and later diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which made her already difficult childhood impossible.
At seventeen, she left home and became romantically involved with a 24-year-old living on Halsey Street in Brooklyn, New York. Her stage name is taken from the street. Also, "Halsey" is an anagram of "Ashley." Around this time, she started posting music to her YouTube, Kik, and Tumblr pages. One of her first viral moments was a parody of Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" from the perspective of Harry Styles, Swift's then-boyfriend.
Halsey's first original song, "Ghost," was released to SoundCloud but quickly ascended to musical charts and the radio. In 2014, she signed with the record label Astralwerks and released her debut EP, Room 93, later the same year. Halsey toured with The Kooks and Imagine Dragons and, in 2015, began work on her first studio album, Badlands.
Halsey
Singer, Songwriter, Actress
Net worth: $20 Million
Musician Ashley Frangipane, known better by her stage name Halsey, began making music when she was seventeen. After her single "Ghost" rose from SoundCloud to Billboard charts, she was signed to Astralwerks record label in 2014 and has been producing studio albums since.
In 2021, Halsey confirmed she was expecting her first child after a long battle with endometriosis and fertility issues. She and screenwriter Alev Aydin share Ender Aydin, who was born that July.
Birth date: Sept. 29, 1994
Birth place: Edison, New Jersey
Birth name: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane
Father: Chris Frangipane
Mother: Nicole Frangipane
Notable Romantic Relationships: G-Eazy (2017-2018), Yungblud (2018-2019), Evan Peters (2019-2020), Alev Aydin (2020—)
Children: Ender Aydin
Education: Warren Hills Regional High School
Following the success of Badlands, Halsey went on tour and recorded popular singles like "Closer" with The Chainsmokers. Her second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, was released in June 2017 and rose to the top of the Billboard charts. Halsey's albums each bear distinctive themes and associations, so while Badlands was a neon-lit dystopia, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom had a Romeo and Juliet fantasy theme.
Halsey's third album, Manic, was released in January 2020. Before the release of Manic, she had several successful singles, including "Boy With Luv," a collaboration with K-Pop group BTS and "11 Minutes" with Yungblud. Shortly after the release of Manic, she revealed her fourth album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which was released in August 2021. The album was produced by Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Halsey's current net worth is an estimated $20 million. Although she has had great success in the music industry, she's also branching out into the acting world. Her film debut, National Anthem, began filming in 2022. She also owns the makeup brand About Face Beauty, which launched in 2021.