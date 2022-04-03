Logo
Home > Entertainment
Halsey attends the 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Afterparty.
Source: Getty Images

Alternative Musician Halsey Has Been a Pop Culture Favorite Since Her Days on Tumblr

By

Apr. 3 2022, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Musician Ashley Frangipane, better known as Halsey, has been making music since she was seventeen years old. Like many stars today, she first began to build a name for herself on social media platforms like SoundCloud and Tumblr before rising to global stardom.

What is Halsey's net worth? Here's everything we know about the "Bad at Love" singer and her upcoming projects.

Article continues below advertisement
Halsey attends the iHeart Radio Awards in 2022.
Source: Getty Images

So, what is Halsey's net worth?

Ashley Frangipane grew up in Edison, New Jersey, where she learned many musical instruments at a young age. Throughout her childhood, her parents were frequently moving, and Ashley's artistic talents could not outweigh the cruelty of her peers. She was hospitalized for a suicide attempt and later diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which made her already difficult childhood impossible.

Article continues below advertisement

At seventeen, she left home and became romantically involved with a 24-year-old living on Halsey Street in Brooklyn, New York. Her stage name is taken from the street. Also, "Halsey" is an anagram of "Ashley." Around this time, she started posting music to her YouTube, Kik, and Tumblr pages. One of her first viral moments was a parody of Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" from the perspective of Harry Styles, Swift's then-boyfriend.

Halsey attends the premiere of 'Sing 2' for which she provided a voice role.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Halsey's first original song, "Ghost," was released to SoundCloud but quickly ascended to musical charts and the radio. In 2014, she signed with the record label Astralwerks and released her debut EP, Room 93, later the same year. Halsey toured with The Kooks and Imagine Dragons and, in 2015, began work on her first studio album, Badlands.

Halsey

Singer, Songwriter, Actress

Net worth: $20 Million

Musician Ashley Frangipane, known better by her stage name Halsey, began making music when she was seventeen. After her single "Ghost" rose from SoundCloud to Billboard charts, she was signed to Astralwerks record label in 2014 and has been producing studio albums since.

In 2021, Halsey confirmed she was expecting her first child after a long battle with endometriosis and fertility issues. She and screenwriter Alev Aydin share Ender Aydin, who was born that July.

Birth date: Sept. 29, 1994

Birth place: Edison, New Jersey

Birth name: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane

Father: Chris Frangipane

Mother: Nicole Frangipane

Notable Romantic Relationships: G-Eazy (2017-2018), Yungblud (2018-2019), Evan Peters (2019-2020), Alev Aydin (2020—)

Children: Ender Aydin

Education: Warren Hills Regional High School

Article continues below advertisement
Halsey attends and performs at Music Fest.
Source: Getty Images

Following the success of Badlands, Halsey went on tour and recorded popular singles like "Closer" with The Chainsmokers. Her second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, was released in June 2017 and rose to the top of the Billboard charts. Halsey's albums each bear distinctive themes and associations, so while Badlands was a neon-lit dystopia, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom had a Romeo and Juliet fantasy theme.

Article continues below advertisement

Halsey's third album, Manic, was released in January 2020. Before the release of Manic, she had several successful singles, including "Boy With Luv," a collaboration with K-Pop group BTS and "11 Minutes" with Yungblud. Shortly after the release of Manic, she revealed her fourth album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which was released in August 2021. The album was produced by Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Halsey performs songs from 'Manic' at the Aria Awards in 2019.
Source: Getty Images

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Halsey's current net worth is an estimated $20 million. Although she has had great success in the music industry, she's also branching out into the acting world. Her film debut, National Anthem, began filming in 2022. She also owns the makeup brand About Face Beauty, which launched in 2021.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Halsey and Screenwriter Alev Aydin Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Who Is Halsey Dating Now? Details on Her Partner (and Baby Daddy!) Alev Aydin

G-Eazy Totally Cheated on Halsey and She's Been Exposing Him All Along

More From Distractify

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.