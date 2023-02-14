Home > Television > Stream & Chill Source: Vertical Entertainment Where Can You Stream 'Maybe I Do'? Get Your All-Star Rom-Com Fix Here By Katherine Stinson Feb. 14 2023, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Taking your significant other's parents to meet your parents for the first time will inevitably be stress-inducing, but what if the parents already know each other? And when we say know each other, the parents really know each other in the latest Emma Roberts-helmed rom-com Maybe I Do.

Emma plays Michelle – her parents, Howard and Grace (played by Richard Gere and Diane Keaton) have been carrying on affairs with Michelle's boyfriend's parents, Sam and Monica (played by William H. Macy and Susan Sarandon) behind their children's backs. Chaos reigns when they get together for dinner. Intrigued? Here's where you can find Maybe I Do on streaming, and when.



Is 'Maybe I Do' available on streaming?

If you're looking to stream Maybe I Do to celebrate Valentine's Day, you can rent the movie on Prime Video for $19.99. You can also purchase Maybe I Do on Prime Video for $24.99. You can also rent or purchase Maybe I Do on Vudu or iTunes for the same prices mentioned for Prime Video!

We know what you're thinking. Will Maybe I Do ever be available on a streaming platform where you don't have to pay to rent or buy it? The answer is yes, however, it's all dependent on where Vertical Entertainment (the company that distributed Maybe I Do) decides to release it on streaming. However, given that the film wasn't made by Warner Bros., we can at least rule out HBO Max.

It's actually pretty normal that Maybe I Do hasn't landed on streaming services yet, given that the film just had a limited release in theaters in January 2023. The rom-com is still being shown in select theaters as of Feb. 14th, 2023. You can check Fandango to see if your local theater has a showing!