Here Are Seven Countries That Celebrate Their Own Version of Valentine's Day

The notion of prioritizing love in all of its forms is in full force in South Korea, which has taken the once-a-year tradition of Valentine's Day and translated it into a monthly celebration of romance.

On the 14th day of each month, South Koreans celebrate a different aspect of love. For example, in May, "The Day of Roses" is observed, while "The Day of Kisses" is celebrated the following month, and so on and so forth.