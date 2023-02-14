'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Will Soon Have a Semi-Wide Release — Is It Streaming Anywhere?

When a beloved or well-known property enters the public domain after decades of being held by one particular entity, anything can happen to it. After the story of Pinocchio went public in 2022, the world was graced with three different films centered around the little wooden boy, each of them differing wildly in terms of production quality and overall reception. Then there's Winnie the Pooh, which was almost immediately reimagined as a slasher horror film once it went public domain.

Whereas the classic children's book characters by A. A. Milne and E.H. Shepard were best known for their classic Disney interpretations for several decades, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey puts a horrifying twist on the beloved series. This British independent slasher film presents a violent take on Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, and all of their woodland companions as they become monsters in this new horror film. You might find yourself morbidly curious about the film, but is it streaming anywhere?

Is 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' streaming anywhere?

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is a horror reimagining of the classic tale. In the film, an adult Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) returns to the Hundred Acre Woods after several years to introduce his new fiance Maria (Maria Taylor) to his old pals. However, they come to discover that Pooh Bear (Craig David Dowsett), Piglet (Chris Cordell), and the others are now feral and bloodthirsty killers. Having grown resentful toward Christopher Robin for abandoning them, they set out to kill any humans who step foot on their land.

For almost anyone who grew up with the innocent and light-hearted versions of the Hundred Acre Woods gang, this new version will undoubtedly provide some whiplash with its gratuitous violence and suggestive themes. As of this writing, there are no confirmed plans for the movie to be streamed on any known services. However, you can watch it in more places than you might expect.

In mid January 2023, it was announced that Fathom Events will expand its limited theatrical release, with showings available at specific locations starting from Wednesday, Feb. 15 to Monday, Feb. 23. You can check your local theaters to see if the film is showing near you. Umbrella Entertainment will also release a special Collector's Edition for the film, which is currently slated to release in April 2023.