And You Get a Multiverse! And You Get a Multiverse! Did 'The Flash' Copy 'No Way Home'?

Did 'The Flash' Copy 'No Way Home'? By Anna Garrison Feb. 13 2023, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Despite the many controversies about its star, the long-awaited DC Comics film The Flash is finally hitting movie theaters in June 2023. The flick has been in development since 2014 and will allegedly serve as the DCU's much-needed reboot to kickstart James Gunn and Peter Safran's new vision for all our favorite heroes.

In the meantime, after the film's first trailer aired at Super Bowl LVII, some fans are comparing The Flash to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which dived into Marvel's multiverse in 2021. Did The Flash copy No Way Home? Let's unpack the influences behind The Flash.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) meets another version of himself in 'The Flash.'

So, did 'The Flash' movie copy 'No Way Home'? Let's look at the evidence.

An official synopsis for the film says it will follow Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), the titular Flash, following the events of Justice League as he "uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past." When Barry accidentally alters the future as a result, however, he becomes trapped in a reality where there are no superheroes.

Additionally, General Zod (last seen in Man of Steel), a villainous Kryptonian, is hell-bent on conquering Earth. To save the world, Barry seeks out a different Batman than he remembers (Michael Keaton) and an imprisoned Kryptonian (Sasha Calle) to help him reset the universe, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures Michael Keaton returns as Batman in 'The Flash.'

On the surface, many fans believe that this multiverse adventure, which includes two Flashes, two Batmen, and an alternate-universe Supergirl, is reminiscent of Spider-Man: No Way Home. One Twitter user writes, "Okay, DC. You can call it The Flash, but we all know it's Batman: No Way Home." Another says, "So is The Flash just No Way Home but with movies less people care about (no offense to Keaton Batman who is great)."

Similarities between the two films include using the multiverse to bring back fan-favorite portrayals of past characters and the main character dealing with grief after losing a loved one. However, the most notable difference is that The Flash takes direct inspiration from a DC comic book arc from 2011 called Flashpoint.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures The Flash in 'The Flash' movie using Speed Force.

'The Flash' movie is primarily based on the 'Flashpoint' comic book story arc.

The limited series Flashpoint premiered in May 2011, primarily written by Geoff Johns and penciled by Andy Hubert. The result of the series was to re-launch the DC Comics universe, known as The New 52. Despite the controversy surrounding The New 52 initiative, which erased some characters and gave new backstories to others, Flashpoint has been well received in recent years.

The core premise of Flashpoint features Barry Allen experiencing differences between his main timeline and an altered timeline, including Cyborg joining the Justice League, Superman being held captive as a lab rat in a United States government facility, and Thomas Wayne originating the mantle of Batman. Barry is the only person recognizing the differences and ultimately learns that he is the one who created the multiverse issue as a result of going back in time to prevent his mother's death.

Source: DC Comics 'Flashpoint' comic book arc created in May 2011.