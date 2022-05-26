A Slasher Offers a New Take on Winnie the Pooh's Adventures — When's the Release Date?
Forget everything you thought you knew about Winnie the Pooh. The honey-loving cartoon character who first popped out of A. A. Milne's head is about to be resurrected as the protagonist of Rhys Frake-Waterfield's forthcoming horror-slasher, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
The first look images — which showcase a terrifying iteration of Pooh and his scary-looking friends — were released on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. But when can we expect the movie to be released?
When will 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' be released?
Cartoon lovers ready to have their world rocked will be pleased to learn that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey features at least one scene where a window has been ruthlessly graffitied with a suspiciously blood-looking substance. It's going to be a bloodbath. And maybe also a honey bath.
Written by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is bound to give you chills even if you didn't grow up religiously watching the Walt Disney Company cartoon adaptations. Unfortunately for the die-hard iconoclasts out there, the release date of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has yet to be announced.
The cast of 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' features Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott, and others.
A sought-after actress, writer, and producer, Amber Doig-Thorne is about to further diversify her creative portfolio with Alice's role in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Danielle Scott, the star of Prototype, Spider from the Attic, and others, plays one of the promisingly named "Mauled Women" in the movie. Meanwhile, Maria Taylor portrays Maria, Danielle Ronald got cast as Zoe, and Chris Cordell has been called in to deliver a terrifying take on Piglet.
Judging by the first look photos, Piglet will likely take on a new life as a twisted character who might or might not be fazed by the concept of morals. According to LADbible, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will likely mark a considerable departure from the characters portrayed in A. A. Milne's children's book series.
In one of the stills, Piglet and Pooh watch a scantily clad Lara (Natasha Tosini) merrily float away in a brightly lit pool at night — which could potentially suggest that the plot will revolve around a group of young women who embark on a weekend getaway before being forced to confront their darkest fears. The creators have yet to release further details about the plot, so this is speculation at its finest.
A.A. Milne's 'Winnie the Pooh' stories entered the public domain in January 2022.
A.A. Milne's Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain in January 2022, allowing ambitious creatives, filmmakers, and others to use the character in their work without dealing with copyrights.
The same rules don't apply to the Winnie the Pooh whose uniform comprises a red crop top — as he belongs to the Walt Disney Company. Alice's name seems to come up in A. A. Milne's version. As a quick Google search would suggest, the same can't necessarily be said about Maria, Zoe, and, perhaps not too surprisingly, "Mauled Women," either.