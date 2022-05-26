A Slasher Offers a New Take on Winnie the Pooh's Adventures — When's the Release Date?

In one of the stills, Piglet and Pooh watch a scantily clad Lara (Natasha Tosini) merrily float away in a brightly lit pool at night — which could potentially suggest that the plot will revolve around a group of young women who embark on a weekend getaway before being forced to confront their darkest fears. The creators have yet to release further details about the plot, so this is speculation at its finest.