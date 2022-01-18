Celebrate National 'Winnie the Pooh' Day With This Epic Round of Trivia

1. Who is Pooh Bear's best friend? Piglet.

2. When did Winnie the Pooh first appear? Feb. 13, 1924, in the poem "Teddy Bear."

3. Why does Winnie the Pooh not like heffalumps? Because they want to take his honey.

4. What is Winnie the Pooh's favorite food? Honey (or Hunny).

5. Which character is wise? Owl.