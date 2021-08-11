Neighbor Flips out Over a Tigger Flag and Now She’s the Laughing Stock of TikTok

Owning a home in America is pretty darn tough. Not only is the cost of ownership reaching insane levels, with many people in parts of the country signing their lives away to banks to simply buy a house, keeping said house is an entirely different story. Property taxes increase every single year and if you don't pay them? Guess what? Banks buy your debt and take ownership of your home.

It's fairly disgusting collusion that, yet again, puts the interests of American corporations before private citizens, and if dealing with that inimical alliance isn't enough, you then have to worry about nosy neighbors and home ownership associations who have nothing better to do with their lives than insert themselves into your existence. Like this now-viral Tigger flag TikTok .

What's the Tigger flag TikTok all about?

If you're going to create a list of offensive cartoon characters, it's probably not going to feature a single entry from the Winnie the Pooh series. Except maybe Christopher Robin — he always came off as way too arrogant for a kid who plays with imaginary stuffed animals. But the cute and cuddly Disney creatures aren't exactly what you'd call threatening unless you're this neighborhood "Karen" who has a problem with them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Twitter

A now-viral TikTok is circulating the popular social media platform that shows this Karen accosting her neighbor, asking her to take a Tigger flag she hung up in front of her house down. She calls the decorative piece "tacky" in the Ring doorbell-recorded conversation, which was then uploaded by TikTok user @tizzybizzy92.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip's been viewed well over 10 million times, probably capitalizing on our species' collective love for witnessing and calling out "petty" behavior. Many commenters also expressed that the neighborhood "Karen," who happened to be a white woman, may have been racially motivated in calling out her Black neighbor for her exterior design choices.

Article continues below advertisement

The Karen in question begins to wax on about neighborhood "rules" that may prohibit one from displaying a flag on one's property that displays Tigger. "I don't want to have to go find out what they are, but I don't like that," the woman says. She continues, "I don't like [it]. It makes it tacky. It makes the neighborhood look tacky."

Article continues below advertisement

The woman who flew the flag depicting the bouncy feline, Ambrosia, disagrees with the Karen in the video: "It doesn't. But that's OK, you're entitled to your opinion." Before departing, the Karen says she's going to look into local rules more closely that would stop someone from flying a flag of a cartoon character on their property.