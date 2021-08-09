John Kelly From Tex and John on TikTok Has Died, According to the Official Page

John Kelly From Tex and John on TikTok Has Died, According to the Official PageBy Joseph Allen
Aug. 9 2021, Published 10:39 a.m. ET
As TikTok has become a more and more central part of the social media ecosystem, different types of channels have become popular on the platform. Dancing and music are still huge, but so is comedy, and there are a number of different comedic sensibilities to choose from. Tex and John Kelly, a step-father and son who have grown popular on TikTok, are one such comedy duo that's become popular largely through comedic sketches.
Tex and John's page recently announced some tragic news.
Tex and John were popular for posting funny, inspiring sketches to their page, and it was clearly a way for the two of them to bond as well. The two amassed more than 2.5 million followers across the platform, but their latest view shared the news that John Kelly, Tex's step-father, has died. After the video was posted, many fans posted comments offering their love and support for Tex and his family.
Tex didn't offer many details about how his step-father had died, but he did set up a GoFundMe page that fans could donate to to help his family pay for medical and other expenses associated with John's death. "It comes with great pain to let you all know today about the loss of an incredible man. Dad’s passing was a surprise to us all and something that we will be feeling the toll of for a very long time,” Tex wrote on the page.
“John Kelly lived an amazing life, full of hard work and love," the page continued. "He was never negative and as many of you have experienced personally with him, he was always someone you wanted to be around because he made you feel special and loved. He was a great father, son, brother, and friend to countless people."
As of this writing, the page has already met and surpassed its $15,000 goal.
Fans also offered words of condolences.
In addition to showing their support for Tex and his family monetarily, many fans also offered words of support or encouragement for Tex and his family as they grieve John.
"I am so sorry for your loss," one person wrote. "Your family has been a blessing and joy to watch and I send you my deepest condolences."
"Dude, I'm so sorry to hear about your loss," another added. "Sending thoughts and prayers man."
Although every detail of John's death has not been made public, it's clear that he made a profound impact both on his family and on the TikTok community. Tex and John may never be the same in the wake of John's passing, but he left a mark on the world while he was here, and it seems to be for the better.
Tex's tribute to his dad highlights the way the two connected, and the way they often shared that connection with the world through TikTok. TikTok can be silly and dumb like every social media app, but in moments like these, it can be meaningful both for the posters and for those who watch.