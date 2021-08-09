John Kelly From Tex and John on TikTok Has Died, According to the Official Page

Tex and John were popular for posting funny, inspiring sketches to their page, and it was clearly a way for the two of them to bond as well. The two amassed more than 2.5 million followers across the platform, but their latest view shared the news that John Kelly, Tex's step-father, has died. After the video was posted, many fans posted comments offering their love and support for Tex and his family.

Tex didn't offer many details about how his step-father had died, but he did set up a GoFundMe page that fans could donate to to help his family pay for medical and other expenses associated with John's death. "It comes with great pain to let you all know today about the loss of an incredible man. Dad’s passing was a surprise to us all and something that we will be feeling the toll of for a very long time,” Tex wrote on the page.

“John Kelly lived an amazing life, full of hard work and love," the page continued. "He was never negative and as many of you have experienced personally with him, he was always someone you wanted to be around because he made you feel special and loved. He was a great father, son, brother, and friend to countless people."

As of this writing, the page has already met and surpassed its $15,000 goal.