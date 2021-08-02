Some Fans of Cameron Herrin's Are Calling for Justice for the TikTok Star

Across TikTok, some users have suggested that Cameron deserves a shorter sentence, and have justified their argument by comparing it to other sentences for similar crimes. The hashtag "#JusticeForCameron" has also been gaining steam, with users also declaring that they are humans, and not bots, in an attempt to dispel the notion that the hashtag is being pumped by bots. Of course, saying that you're human is exactly what a bot would do.

Regardless, some believe that Cameron is worthy of another chance. “He deserves a second chance, he is a kind guy with a big and open heart,” one user wrote.

“We are with Cameron Herren until the end and we will not leave him,” another added.