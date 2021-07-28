TikTok Creators Are Educating One Another on Why People Shouldn't Use the D-Slur

It’s not hard to come across offensive language while browsing through social media apps. Although there are community rules and guidelines in place, some users have no qualms about spewing disrespectful language on social media. And TikTok is no exception.

As the app continues to grow with more creators, it’s important for users to know what language is and is not acceptable on the platform. And with the d-slur making its rounds on TikTok, many creators have taken it upon themselves to educate their followers on why it’s inappropriate.

So, what is the d-slur on TikTok? Keep reading to get your answer.