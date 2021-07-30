Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes for Bible TikTok Clip — What's Her Stance on Religion?

Uploaded on Thursday, July 29, 2021, the TikTok clip sees Candace adjust her pitch-perfect ponytail before leaning in to make prolonged eye contact with the camera and lip-synch to Lana Del Rey's hit tune "Jealous Girl."

"Baby, I'm a gangsta too, and it takes two to tango. You don't wanna dance with me, dance with me. Honey, I'm in love with you," Candace lip-synchs while grabbing a copy of the Bible.

The clip received mixed responses from her fans, many of whom are religious.