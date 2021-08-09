This TikTok Oven Cleaning Hack Uses Three Simple Ingredients You Probably Have

Getting on your hands and knees to put some elbow grease into cleaning various nooks and crannies of your home can be a pain. Wide surface areas are usually easy, plus there's a sense of accomplishment you feel from getting a lot done in a relatively short amount of time.

But then going to the finer, tinier details can certainly feel like a big letdown. They also take a deceptively long time to complete, given the additional attention they require. Cleaning your oven is one of those more complex, annoying tasks.