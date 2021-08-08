Missing College Student Lauren Spierer’s Family Says They’ve Sent a TikTok Video to the Authorities

Charlene Spierer, the mother of missing college student Lauren Spierer, told Facebook followers that her family has seen a TikTok video about Lauren and taken action.

“We have seen the TikTok video, and while we do not believe it has anything to do with Lauren, it has been forwarded to the authorities, who were aware as well,” she wrote on Saturday, Aug. 7. “We appreciate everyone’s help in following up on all possibilities. Thank you. Our efforts to find out what happened to Lauren continue.”