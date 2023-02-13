Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix Our Favorite Family Is Back — When Is the Release Date for 'The Upshaws' Part 3? Details By Katherine Stinson Feb. 13 2023, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

In a world where family-centric comedies aren't as plentiful as they used to be, The Upshaws on Netflix feels like a breath of fresh air. The series centers around Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), a working-class man with a family that constantly stresses him out (in hilarious fashion; it's a sitcom, after all) in Indianapolis. Did we mention Wanda Sykes is a cast member and co-creator of The Upshaws?

Article continues below advertisement

Needless to say, the show has done quite well on Netflix since its series debut back in 2021. So when is Part 3 of The Upshaws dropping on Netflix? Here's everything we know so far.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What is the release date for 'The Upshaws' Part 3 on Netflix?

Fans of The Upshaws won't have to wait much longer — the release date for Part 3 of the show is Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. So how many episodes are in Part 3? And are we going to get more parts for the sitcom after the Thursday drop on Feb. 16?

OK, so think of it this way. Part 3 of The Upshaws is technically the second part of The Upshaws Season 2. Netflix has already renewed The Upshaws for a third season, so long story short, yes, there will be more episodes of The Upshaws after Part 3!

Article continues below advertisement

There will be eight episodes in The Upshaws Part 3. Fans of the series can binge-watch all eight episodes of Part 3 on Feb. 16, instead of waiting weekly for the second half of the episodes to drop. We know, we know, you're already wondering when The Upshaws Season 3 (not part 3, Season 3) will premiere next, right?