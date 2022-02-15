The 2022 Oscars Ceremony Will Make History With a Trio of All-Female Hosts

Regarding the 2022 Oscars show, producer Will Packer says it's "all about uniting movie lovers." He continues, "It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles."

"Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars. ... Now, multiply that by three," adds Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.