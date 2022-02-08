The 2022 Oscars Ceremony Boasts an Impressive Roster of First-Time Nominees

The 2022 Oscars Ceremony Boasts an Impressive Roster of First-Time NomineesBy Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 8 2022, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are officially in, and we can't wait to see who wins big on the night of the ceremony.
While several veteran nominees are up for Oscars in 2022, there are also plenty of first-timers. Check them out below, and let us know who you think will leave the night victorious!
Here are the first-time Best Picture nominees.
Let's kick things off with the nominees for Best Picture.
Of the 10 films nominated, three bring about first-time nominees. These are Drive My Car producer Teruhisa Yamamoto; producers Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Patrick Wachsberger for CODA; and Licorice Pizza producers Sara Murphy and Adam Somner.
These are the first-time Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominees.
The sole first-time Oscar nominee in the Best Actress category is Kristen Stewart for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.
As for the Best Supporting Actress category, there are four first-time nominees: Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog, and Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard.
Here are the first-time Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor nominees.
The Best Actor contenders have all received Oscar nominations in the past, but the same can't be said for the 2022 Best Supporting Actor nominees. The category is also home to four first-timers, including Ciarán Hinds for Belfast, Troy Kotsur for CODA, and Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog.
These are the first-time Best Original and Adapted Screenplay nominees.
In the Best Original Screenplay category, David Sirota of Don't Look Up is a first-time Oscar nominee. Additionally, King Richard writer Zach Baylin and The Worst Person in the World co-writers Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier also received their first-ever Oscar nominations.
For Best Adapted Screenplay, Siân Heder of CODA and Jon Spaihts, co-writer of Dune, are among first-time Oscar nominees, along with Drive My Car co-writers Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe.
Here are the first-time Best Animated Feature Film nominees.
The Best Animated Feature Film category includes several first-time nominees, including Encanto co-director Jared Bush and producer Yvett Merino. Fellow first-time nominees are Andrea Warren for Luca and The Mitchells vs. the Machines' director Michael Rianda and producer Kurt Albrecht.
These are the first-time Best Original Score and Original Song nominees.
The musical categories at the 2022 Oscars will be ones to watch. For the Best Original Score category, Germaine Franco secured his first-ever nomination for his work on Encanto.
As for Best Original Song, there are numerous first-time nominees: Beyoncé and DIXSON for King Richard's "Be Alive," Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time To Die," and Van Morrison for Belfast‘s “Down to Joy."
Here are the first-time Best Documentary Feature nominees.
Most — but not all — candidates for Best Documentary Feature Film are first-time nominees. For one, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, and Nathan Truesdell of Ascension earned their first nomination; so have the following nominees:
- Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry for Attica
- Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, and Charlotte De La Gournerie for Flee
- Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, and Joseph Patel for Summer of Soul
- Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas for Writing With Fire
These are the first-time Best Costume Design and Makeup/Hairstyling nominees.
The only first-time Best Costume Design Oscar nominee is Paul Tazewell, for his work on Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. On the other hand, the Makeup and Hairstyling category is full of first-time nominees, including:
- Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer for Coming 2 America
- Nadia Stacey and Julia Vernon for Cruella
- Donald Mowat for Dune
- Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh for The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Here are the first-time Best Production Design nominees.
We love seeing the Best Production and Set Design nominations every year, and are so excited to report that several first-time nominees are in the running!
The first-ever Oscar nominees for Set Decoration include Zsuzsanna Sipos for Dune, Tamara Deverell for Nightmare Alley, and Stefan Dechant for The Tragedy of Macbeth.
The 2022 Oscars offered first-time nominations to many other individuals as well!
The first-time Oscar nominees don't end there. For one, the Best Editing category marks the first-ever nominations for Myron Kerstein and Peter Sciberras for their work on Tick, Tick... Boom! and The Power of the Dog, respectively. Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi also received his first-ever nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director.
Tune in to see the 94th annual Academy Awards on March 27 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.