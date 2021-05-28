What's up With That Mid-Credit Scene After Disney's 'Cruella'?

Disney has truly become one of the powerhouses for remakes, origin story films, and prequels. Their newest premiere on Disney Plus — Cruella — is no different. The film tells the story of how the two-tone-haired villain from 101 Dalmatians originally found her evil streak.

If you finished the film and quickly moved on to something else after the credits began to roll, we hate to tell you that you missed out on something big. Cruella contained a mid-credit scene that explains something huge and could open up the possibility for another film starring the infamous villain played by Emma Stone.

'Cruella' tells the story of how a sweet orphan turned into a master villain.

Throughout the film, we follow Cruella's story from when she’s a baby. Born with the name Estella, half-black-half-white hair, and an appetite for trouble, she finds herself getting expelled from school. Ironically enough, as we all know who she will eventually become, Estella was just standing up to some bullies who were going after her friend Anita. And yes, that’s the same Anita we met in the original 101 Dalmatians films.

After Estelle is forced to leave her school, her mom, Catherine, moves them to London where she hopes Estella will nurture her love for fashion and design. While they visit a friend of Catherine’s, three dalmatians guarding the home chase Catherine out of the house and off a cliff where the house resides. Estella watches the entire thing happen.

