Glenn Close Helped Put Cruella on the Map — Is She in the Prequel Movie?

There have been multiple versions of Cruella de Vil over the years, but for many fans, Glenn Close is the original baddie that they can't imagine the movie Cruella without. But because the movie, which is on Disney Plus and in theaters, is a prequel introducing the shady character that we all love to hate, it's hard to imagine how the actress would fit in with the rest of the cast.

Unless, of course, she has some small cameo that doesn't allow her to reprise her role, but instead offers a little cheeky nod.