Disney's First Look at 'Cruella' Is Brilliant, Bad, and a Little Bit Mad

Disney's live-action film machine has been quietly chugging away, and they just revealed the latest in their lineup: Cruella . The origin story of Cruella de Vil stars Emma Stone as the titular two-toned villainess. Set as a prequel to the Glenn Close 101 Dalmatians, fans want to know: with the film's release in May, will it also be available on Disney Plus ?

What is 'Cruella' about?

According to the official synopsis as quoted by WDWNewsToday, Estella de Vil is a penniless orphan living in London with her friends, Horace and Jasper. Her dreams of becoming a fashion designer are driven by ambition, but she lacks the funding to get off the ground. Amateur thievery only gets the trio so far, but when a chance encounter throws Estella in the midst of the rich and famous, how far will she go to stay in the limelight?

The story is a prequel to the Glenn Close live-action adaptations of the story, titled 101 Dalmatians and 102 Dalmatians respectively. Glenn herself is even an executive producer on Cruella, which is a lovely surprise! As of May 2019, Emma Thompson (of Harry Potter fame) is playing The Baroness, "an antagonist to Cruella who's thought to be pivotal in her transformation to the villain we know today."

Cruella is set for release on May 28, 2021 after a delay due to the coronavirus. Currently, the film is only slated for theatrical release, but like Mulan before it, this doesn't entirely rule out the potential for the film to appear on Disney Plus. After all, Raya and the Last Dragon, which will be released March 5, 2021, will be available both in theaters and on Disney Plus.

